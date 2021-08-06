A Life of Service to People With AIDS: Remembering Ganga Stone
On Wednesday, June 2, Ganga Stone, founder of God’s Love We Deliver, died. Stone was known for her vision, fearlessness, determination, and love. During the height of the AIDS epidemic, she saw an urgent need in New York City and worked tirelessly to ensure that no one who was housebound with AIDS would go without a delicious, nutritious meal and a smile. Her vision changed the city and provided a critical service to the HIV community when many were starving, shunned, isolated, and alone.www.thebody.com
