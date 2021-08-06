Cancel
Cars

Orange EV

KCTV 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrange EV is a rapidly growing leader in heavy-duty electric trucks having sold more than all of its competitors combined. Come join our team and make a difference for our customers, our company, the planet, and help revolutionize an entire industry! Be a part of the technology of the future.

www.kctv5.com

CarsTrendHunter.com

Unobtrusive EV Charging Systems

A Scottish company by name Trojan Energy has launched a truly innovative and high-tech EV charging system that is designed to provide drivers of electric vehicles with the convenience of on-the-go charging capability without interfering with pedestrians' space on the pavement. Developed as part of a collaboration with Innovate UK...
CarsGreen Car Reports

Towing with an EV: Are electric trailers the future?

An electric trailer could solve the largest problem when towing with an electric vehicle: You might only go half the distance on a charge while towing. To compensate, EV shoppers who plan to tow beyond city limits need to opt for the largest possible battery pack. But that means you’re hauling around many hundreds of pounds of extra batteries and environmental footprint the rest of the year—batteries you probably don’t need for the daily commute or trips without the trailer.
Carsinvesting.com

EV Trucks: Will They Fly?

(1:00) - How Disruptive are Electric Vehicles?. (8:45) - Can the Ford F-150 Lighting Outsell the Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Cybertruck?. (20:00) - Who Will Be The Top EV Truck Competitors?. (31:10) - Ford’s Advantage In Europe and CaaS. (39:50) - Dave Bartosiak on the Slow-Motion EV Revolution. Welcome back to Mind...
Home & Gardenalvareviewcourier.com

EV for everyone

The news articles are rich with the stories of electric vehicles – those with familiar names such as Tesla, and startups like Lucid and Lordstown. Do we need more brands? It was General Motors that introduced Saturn vehicles that failed and dragged Pontiac and Oldsmobile down with them. Imports have...
Greenport, NYhudsonvalley360.com

Tesla eyes EV ‘superchargers’ in Greenport

GREENPORT — The automobile maker Tesla wants to install eight electric car chargers at the Stewart’s Shops near the traffic circle in Greenport. The chargers would be placed on a new asphalt parking lot over a grassy area adjacent to the convenience store and gas station at 5805 Route 9G.
CarsMotorAuthority

Jeep will launch first EV in 2023

Stellantis revealed a timeline for the introduction of plug-in hybrid and battery-electric vehicles at its various brands in a presentation on Tuesday outlining its 2021 first half results, and included in the timeline was a Jeep electric vehicle due in the first half of 2023. The identity wasn't revealed but...
Carsconwaydailysun.com

Wheels: The EV push

A good customer of ours stopped by the shop, ranting about a recent presidential executive order declaring that by 2030 half of all cars sold in the U.S. must be electric or EVs. This particular customer is of advanced age, though spry and outspoken as ever, and it’s clear that...
Energy Industrytdworld.com

How Will the Grid Adjust to EV Charging?

This article is the first of a three-part series on how electric utilities are adjusting to the demand for EV charging stations. Electric vehicles (EVs) are on a path to provide a clean, sustainable, economically viable alternative to vehicles with internal combustion engines (ICEs). Every day, new targets are being set by governments and car OEMs on the increased adoption of EVs. Globally, the total number of EVs on the ground is expected to grow to 50 million by 2025 (IEA, 2020), if we only consider stated policies. A recent announcement by the EU predicts 30 million EVs on the road by 2030. All these EVs require corresponding charging infrastructure to cater to charging requirements, leading to huge investments in EV charging infrastructure around the world. The global installed base of EV chargers is expected to increase many fold and reach 2.5 million publicly available charging outlets by 2025.
Accidentsnewfoodmagazine.com

Worker dies at meat processing company

Allister Kelly, 35, has been named as the man who died at Linden Foods factory in Country Tyrone last Thursday morning. A maintenance worker from Ireland has died following an accident at a well-known meat processing factory. The incident occurred at Linden Foods based in County Tyrone, Granville Industrial Estate,...
Traffictheiet.org

EVs and the public, Interesting!

Https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2021/07/28/blackout-warning-drivers-must-charge-electric-cars-off-peak/. Not perhaps a total shock to anyone who knows how the country is wired. But interesting that the cat is out of the bag publicly as it were. The actual report is here These sections are germane, and seem to be the ones the Torygraph article is based on.
Camas, WAColumbian

EV chargers added in downtown Camas

An old building in downtown Camas sports a new amenity: a charging station for electric vehicles. The two new charging stations are the latest update to the Camas Bike & Sport parking lot at 403 N.E. Fifth Ave. The SemaConnect Series 6 charging stations are compatible with all plug-in electric vehicles in North America including Chevy, Tesla, Ford and Nissan, according to a news release.
CarsWired UK

EVs are changing the future of roadside breakdown

Have you ever run out of petrol or diesel and had to make that embarrassing call to your breakdown service? You shouldn’t feel too ashamed; breakdown companies come to the rescue of thousands of drivers every year who come up short playing Fuel Light Bingo. But where this is remedied with a quick splash of petrol from a jerrycan, running an electric car down to zero range can mean a far greater headache.
Carsmontavilla.net

Glisan EV Chargers Near Completion

Electrify America recently installed four Electric Vehicle (EV) recharge spaces in Fred Meyer’s parking lot as part of their nationwide network. Electricians have nearly completed the work required to electrify the new charging stations at 6615 NE Glisan Street. At the current pace of construction, chargers should become available for use this month or soon after.
EnvironmentCleanTechnica

EVs & Tree Huggers

I recently had an interesting conversation with a conservationist. She invited me to a tree planting and I declined. She thought it strange even when I told her the reason, which I’ll come back to in a moment. Brisbane City Council is doing its part planting trees to line the...
CarsThe Heartland Institute

EV Weirdness Looms Large

The reported target is that at least 40% of car and light truck sales will be electrics by 2030. This is Biden’s favorite target date even though, or perhaps because, he will not be President then. Technically these are the Corporate Average Fuel Economy or CAFE standards. The way they...
EconomyBenzinga

Ford Is Spring-Loaded For The EV Era

On Wednesday and week before its Detroit-rival General Motors (NYSE: GM) scheduled its second-quarter earnings results, Ford Motors (NYSE: F) raised its outlook for the year after delivering a surprising second-quarter profit. Upon the news, its stock was up by about 4% in after-hours trading. Q2 Figures. Due to the...
Technologytimebusinessnews.com

Buying EV Chargers

Electric vehicle (EV) home chargers continue to grow in popularity. While it’s important to understand all of the technical considerations around power and installation before you buy your EV charger, it’s equally important to get some of the softer considerations right. Think of your EV charger as a piece of external furniture on your home. You will probably be living with it for as long as you own your home as electric vehicles will really come into their own in terms of their use and role.
Economyplasticstoday.com

Bumpy Road Ahead for EV Startups

Electric vehicles (EVs) continue to be promoted as the wave of the future, in spite of numerous obstacles several new EV companies have encountered. First there was Nikola, which managed to rake in a lot of big-name investors and their money, only to fall flat when the company failed to deliver on its electric truck product and technology.
Medical & Biotechdallassun.com

EV Biologics NFT Dividend Information

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2021 / EV Biologics Corp, OTC PINK:YECO, today updated shareholders with further details about its NFT Warrant Dividend. Attached is a preliminary image from the 3D animation still under development that will be issued as an NFT dividend. Daniel Mckinney CEO said: 'this...
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

The EV Revolution Is Just Getting Started

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is still undoubtedly the EV king. But new entrants are coming and traditional automakers going all in to be able to participate in the EV race. General Motors (NYSE: GM) is reporting earnings this week and it has a tough task if it wants to follow up, let alone beat Tesla and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) who delivered better-than-expected results last week.

