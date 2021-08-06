Cancel
New Canopy Hilton hotel holding yoga and cocktail event overlooking San Antonio River

By Nina Rangel
San Antonio Current
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Canopy San Antonio Riverwalk hotel has tapped local instructor Molly Oczkowski for a Wednesday, August 18 event that will combine yoga and cocktails. Billed as "Asanas and Agave," the gathering will include a 50-minute open-air yoga session on the Otro terrace bar plus one tequila-based cocktail inspired by the session. The cantilever area hangs over the San Antonio River and is surrounded by canopies of mature cypress trees.

www.sacurrent.com

