Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

Fargo police release use of force reviews for first half-year of 2021

By Don Haney
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Fargo Police Department’s Professional Accountability Unit conducted 65 use of force reviews involving 84 officers from Jan. 1 to June 30. The report says that out of 65 reviews, 60 were found to be within policy, 4 were unfounded, and 1 was found to be outside of policy. Unfounded means a claim of injury was made, but the use of force review could not substantiate an injury or the incident did not happen as claimed.

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#The Use Of Force#Kfgo#Kvrr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

Senate Democrats approve $3.5 trillion budget resolution in key step toward passing major economic package without GOP votes

(CNN) — Senate Democrats approved a $3.5 trillion budget resolution early Wednesday morning, setting the stage in the weeks and months to come for the party to craft and attempt to pass a sweeping economic package expanding the social safety net that President Joe Biden has made a signature agenda item without the threat of a filibuster from Republicans who oppose it.
Women's HealthPosted by
The Associated Press

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?

Do the COVID-19 vaccines affect my chances of pregnancy?. No, there’s no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, influence your chances of getting pregnant despite a myth suggesting otherwise. Medical experts say there’s no biological reason the shots would affect fertility. And real-world evidence offers more assurance for anyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy