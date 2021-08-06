Fargo police release use of force reviews for first half-year of 2021

FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – The Fargo Police Department’s Professional Accountability Unit conducted 65 use of force reviews involving 84 officers from Jan. 1 to June 30. The report says that out of 65 reviews, 60 were found to be within policy, 4 were unfounded, and 1 was found to be outside of policy. Unfounded means a claim of injury was made, but the use of force review could not substantiate an injury or the incident did not happen as claimed.