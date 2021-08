One more spot in Rochester, Minnesota just added to the "Mask Required" list. Don't pull a Jessica. Last week, I went to get a cup of coffee in downtown Rochester, Minnesota at Cafe Steam in the Discovery One building and didn't even think about grabbing a mask before I left. I got to the front door of the place and saw the big sign that said "Mask Required". I felt like a fool and had zero idea that this spot was now requiring masks. Another place where you can grab coffee and watch a movie in Rochester was just added to the "Mask Required" list, Grey Duck Theater and Coffeehouse.