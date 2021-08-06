Cancel
Massachusetts State

LIST: These Massachusetts Cities And Towns Have Issued Face Mask Mandates Or Advisories

By CBSBoston.com Staff
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 5 days ago

(CBS) — As coronavirus cases in Massachusetts and around the country have risen due to the highly contagious Delta variant, some communities are starting to re-issue face mask advisories or mandates.

The Centers For Disease Control has recommended that even fully vaccinated Americans in areas with substantial or high COVID transmission mask up indoors. Statewide, the Department of Public Health is advising fully vaccinated people to wear face masks indoors in public if they have have a weakened immune system, an underlying condition that puts them at risk for severe infection, or lives with someone who is at risk or unvaccinated.

Below is a list of cities and towns that have made face mask announcements:

Belmont: Starting Aug. 9, face masks are required in any indoor spaces open to the public including restaurants, bars, salons, places of worship, fitness centers and other businesses

Cambridge: Urging residents to wear a mask “in situations where transmission is likely”

Nantucket: Masks mandated for customers and staff at retail stores, restaurants, bars, performance venues, places of worship, event spaces and other businesses

Provincetown: Masks are required for indoor public spaces, restaurants, performance venues, bars and dance floors, fitness centers, retail and personal service shops, offices and other public facilities

Somerville: Strongly recommending masks be worn inside public places

Wellfleet: Masks required in public buildings, recommended at businesses indoors

Massachusetts StateWNYT

Massachusetts restaurant requires masks, vaccination proof

A restaurant in Cambridge, Massachusetts is out with new rules. Folks who are eating inside at Pagu Restaurant now need to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask. For the most part, the owner says her customers understand. However, at least one customer threatened to sue her. Owner Tracy...
Massachusetts StateWCVB

Massachusetts towns with high COVID-19 positivity rates

BOSTON — COVID-19 infections are rising in Massachusetts, and it's clear that this has become much more than a cluster of cases that started in Provincetown. According to the latest municipal-level data, the average positivity rate for the last two weeks in July topped the benchmark 5 percent in 11 communities. The positivity rate is the percentage of tests that have returned a positive result. Here are those communities (this list excludes some communities where the number of positive tests are very low, such as one or two):
NJ.com

Mask mandates: A list of stores requiring face masks inside

The resurgence of COVID-19 cases nationwide due to the Delta variant has led the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to update masking guidelines. Many big-box retailers are following CDC guidelines and reimplementing mask mandates for employees and, in some cases, customers, while taking into consideration the risk of transmission based on location.
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Be Banned From Eating Out in These Cities

As the Delta variant continues to spread across the U.S., many restauranteurs have decided they're no longer willing to take the gamble with unvaccinated diners. A slew of bars and restaurants in major cities and suburban areas alike have decided to ban unvaccinated people from eating in their establishments in an effort to keep their employees and patrons safe while trying to quell the spike in cases associated with the Delta variant. On Tuesday, Aug. 3, New York became the first city begin requiring proof of vaccination for people dining at restaurants indoors or going to gyms and performances inside, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. But while New York City may be the first area to ban unvaccinated people from many indoor activities as a whole, pockets of the country have been doing the same.
Boston

Let us know: Would you support a proof of vaccination requirement in Mass.?

New York City will require proof of vaccination for indoor activities next month. Should Mass. be next?. Earlier this week, New York City announced that it would begin requiring proof of vaccination at indoor businesses, including restaurants and bars, gyms, and performance venues, starting on Sept. 13, making it the first major city to have such a mandate. Now many are wondering if such requirements will be announced in other cities, including Massachusetts.
Massachusetts StateNECN

2 More Mass. Cities Issue Mask Mandates as COVID-19 Cases Rise

Two more Massachusetts cities will require masks in municipal buildings even for fully vaccinated visitors as concern over the spread of the delta variant across the state grows. Lawrence will require all people over five-years-old to wear a face covering while visiting city-owned buildings, Lawrence Mayor Kendrys Vasquez announced in...
MassLive.com

COVID vaccine mandates: Massachusetts hospitals, businesses, state employers decide whether they will require vaccination

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its guidelines recommending indoor masking despite vaccination status which caused many employers to evaluate their COVID-19 protocols. National companies like Disney are requiring guests to wear masks indoors while Facebook and Google have decided to mandate vaccines. Many Massachusetts hospitals...
CBS Boston

LIST: These Retailers Have Updated Their Face Mask Policies For Customers, Employees

BOSTON (CBS) — Mask requirements are making a comeback at stores and restaurants around the country. It’s a change for many businesses that previously dropped their face mask mandates in May as COVID cases fell and more people got vaccinated. But the highly contagious Delta variant is causing case numbers to spike, and the Centers For Disease Control is recommending that even fully vaccinated people wear masks in areas where COVID transmission is substantial or high. Below is a round-up of retailers that have updated their face mask policies, regardless of vaccination status, in light of the new guidance. Chipotle: Masks required for...
CBS Boston

‘I Thought I Was Pretty Well Protected’: 8 Mass. Fire Departments Report Breakthrough COVID Cases

WELLESLEY (CBS) – Like all firefighters, the crew on New Bedford’s ladder four at Station 8 doesn’t always know what’s ahead and who’ll they come in contact with when they answer the call. “I thought I was pretty well protected,” said Cpt. Daniel Coons, “but I was wrong with that.” He tested positive for COVID-19 nearly three weeks ago. He was one of the first to get vaccinated at his station and now the first to contract the virus with a breakthrough case. “It started with a sore throat, two days later extreme exhaustion, and by the third day I had heavy congestion,”...
Massachusetts StateUS News and World Report

9 Massachusetts Counties Now Subject to CDC Masking Guidance

BOSTON (AP) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's updated mask guidance now applies to nine Massachusetts counties, according to data released Monday. That is up from five counties last week. The guidance issued last week recommends that everyone in a place with a “substantial" or “high” coronavirus transmission...
Massachusetts StateBoston Herald

Massachusetts mayors tighten mask restrictions

After Gov. Charlie Baker tightened mask-wearing guidelines last week following a mostly mask-free summer, mayors are reconsidering — or imposing — more restrictive masking mandates of their own. “Brockton has been changed forever because of COVID,” said Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan, who instituted a mask policy inside all city buildings....
Massachusetts Statenbcboston.com

See Where You Need to Mask Up in Massachusetts So Far

Cities and towns across Massachusetts are beginning to reimplement mask mandates for vaccinated and unvaccinated people, after rising cases led the CDC to issue new guidance recommending masks indoors in most parts of the state. Below are a list of some of the cities and towns that require masks in...
CBS Boston

Are Masks Back In Massachusetts? Officials Weigh A Mandate Following CDC Guidance

BOSTON (CBS) – In the 48 hours since the CDC announced new guidance recommending mask-wearing indoors regardless of vaccination status, Governor Charlie Baker has not announced what that means for Massachusetts. According to the CDC’s COVID-19 risk map, Barnstable, Bristol, and Suffolk counties are all considered to have “substantial” or more spread of COVID-19, meaning the indoor mask guidance for all people is recommended. As of Wednesday, Baker said he was still “processing,” calling a potential mask mandate a “tough decision.” Out in Boston on Thursday, some people are already masking up again. “Slightly concerned for my safety and the safety of...

