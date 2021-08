OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Face masks will be optional for students and staff at Oshkosh Area School District this school year, according to updated district COVID-19 protocols. “As we prepare for the 2021-22 school year, our District priority is to have students in schools, even as we continue through the COVID-19 pandemic,” Superintendent Dr. Bryan Davis said. “The OASD is planning to start fall co-curricular activities and the 2021-2022 school year on September 1 with a protocol that face coverings will be optional for all students and staff on all school property and school buses, and we will once again be allowing school field trips.”