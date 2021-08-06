Come Out And Dunk Ashli And Dave-O At The Fair Saturday

Over the 4th of July this year my sister held a cheap beer blind tasting event. A group of about 20 of us all gathered at her place in St. Paul, dutifully bringing the cheap, crappy beer we'd each been assigned. My wife Katie and I were instructed to bring a pack of Coors Light. Over the course of the evening, my sister Abigail poured samples of each beer into little taster cups, which we blindly tasted (she was the only one who knew which beer was which) and then ranked from best to worst according to three categories: Cheap Beers (Coors Light, Busch Light, Bud Light, Miller Lite), Regular Beers (Budweiser, Busch, Coors Banquet, Miller Genuine Draft) and Grandpa's Beers (PBR, Grain Belt, Hamm's, Old Milwaukee). After everything had been sampled and ranked, the results were shared: the favorite Light Beer being Bud Light, favorite Regular Beer being Coors Banquet, and the favorite Grandpa's Beer being PBR.