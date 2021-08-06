Cancel
Benton County, MN

Come Out And Dunk Ashli And Dave-O At The Fair Saturday

By Dave Overlund
MIX 94.9
 5 days ago
Are you a big fan of the Mixed Up Morning Show? Do you seriously hate the show and wish you could do something to just make the hosts be quiet for a few minutes?. Well, you are in luck! Dave and Ashli will be volunteering in the Gilman Co-Op Creamery's Dunk Tank at the Benton County Fair on Saturday from 11-1 p.m.

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

