New Stranger Things Season 4 Footage Arrives, 2022 Release Date Announced on Netflix

By Jeremy Dick
MovieWeb
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStranger Things will return in 2022. Following teases of a release window announcement, Netflix has just dropped a new teaser for season 4 hyping the hit show's anticipated return. Teasing that "something's coming," the promo officially reveals that Stranger Things returns next year. A tweet from the show including the video, which you can check out below, also states, "See y'all in the upside down. Stranger Things returns in 2022."

