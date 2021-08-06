2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Jonnu Smith
During his time in Tennessee, tight end Jonnu Smith was a dynamic playmaker and one of the more efficient players at his position. He never amassed elite volume, which held him back from significant fantasy seasons. He posted a career year in 2020, where he had career highs in receptions (41), targets (65), receiving yards (448) and receiving touchdowns (8). It was a career year, which is encouraging, but outside of the touchdowns, the overall numbers weren’t very overwhelming. Playing in Tennessee, massive volume was never going to happen, but his efficiency and effectiveness on a per touch basis kept him on the fantasy radar and just outside the TE1 echelon. After finishing as the TE16 in PPR formats last year, and improving his...www.fantasyalarm.com
