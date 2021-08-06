2021 NFL Draft Guide Player Profiles: Jonnu Smith

Alright time to get into the meat of the Ultimate Tight End Guide. In the first article we gave you the Introduction and the Elite. In this article we are going to look at the players who have elite upside based on the criteria we covered last article. Now, I’m not sure about you, but I’m the kind of guy who isn’t going to watch the sequel to a movie until I’ve seen the first one. Reading this article now without reading the first one is like reading The Chamber of Secrets before The Sorcerer’s Stone. You’ll probably be able to figure out that they’re wizards but you’re not really going to understand why or how. Eventually you’ll have to go back at some point to read that first one then you’ll turn to your cat and whisper “ahhh that makes more sense now”. But In all seriousness, if you actually did read the second Harry Potter book before reading the first one, DM me on Twitter @CoopAFiasco so I can add you to this list.