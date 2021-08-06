EXODUS's STEVE 'ZETRO' SOUZA Recalls Buying Drugs From LEMMY Nearly 30 Years Ago

During an appearance on Zetro's Toxic Vault, the YouTube channel of EXODUS frontman Steve "Zetro" Souza, former MACHINE HEAD drummer Chris Kontos and Zetro recalled Chris's brief stint as the drummer for EXODUS when the San Francisco Bay area thrash act opened for MOTÖRHEAD for two shows in Argentina in 1993. Speaking about the backstage shenanigans that took place during the short tour, Zetro said: "Me and Rick [Hunolt, then-EXODUS guitarist] bought crank [Editor's note: slang term for methamphetamine] off of [MOTÖRHEAD mainman] Lemmy… We were at the venue 'cause we had the soundcheck. And you guys went back. But me and Rick stayed there, and Lemmy was in his dressing room. We knew he had crank. And Rick goes, 'Let's ask Lemmy for some. Zetro, go ask him.' 'You ask him.' 'You ask him.'… So I walk up to him [and say], 'Lemmy, hey, bro, you think you can sell me and Rick some of your whizz?' 'Cause they called it whizz. And he's all, [imitates Lemmy's voice] 'I didn't know you guys did this stuff. I thought you did that cocaine shit.' And I was, like, 'No. We like crank. We like to get wired.' He fucking pulls out this… He's got it in his jacket — in a patch. He had this patch that was there, and then [he would pull it back], and it was right there. And I'm, like, 'You brought that in?' 'Cause back then you didn't carry. It was the '80s. You didn't fucking transport shit. If you got caught with anything, you were in trouble, especially in South America. And so he gives it to us. And Lemmy tells me, he goes, 'You know, when you're on speed, you're 80 percent smarter going up, but you're 80 percent dumber when you're coming down.'"