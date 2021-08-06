50+ Best Sweet Potato Recipes to Add to Your Rotation
We've all been there: You bought a bag of sweet potatoes, but now you have no idea what to do with them. Sure, you could just bake them in the oven like you've done before. But what if you got creative with this versatile starch by making a cheesy casserole, spicy taquitos, or even fluffy pancakes instead? These recipes use the popular root vegetable in mains, sides, soup recipes, and more. And, because they're easy to cook, many of these recipes are also simple 30 minute meals!www.thepioneerwoman.com
Comments / 0