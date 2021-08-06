Cancel
Smoke filled skies across the region Friday morning, will it clear out for the weekend?

By Nathan Larsen
Post Register
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — We saw weather move in overnight with showers and thunderstorms in the region. Thunderstorms are lingering in the Central Mountains this morning and will move east of the area by the early afternoon. Dry northwest flow filling in behind our storm will keep winds breezy in the valley with cooler than normal highs this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 80's in the valley and the upper 70's in the mountain valleys.

