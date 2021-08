Eating out can be a pricey ordeal, especially for families with kids. Growing up, money was tight in our house. My parents worked hard, and -- now that I'm an adult responsible for my own budget -- I understand just what a treat it was when they took the family for a meal out. Despite tight finances, some of my favorite childhood memories include food -- breakfasts with my dad at the diner before school, Sunday lunches after church at Culvers and dinners with our grandpa at the local steakhouse.