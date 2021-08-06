Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Say This Boston Restaurant is the Reason They are Together

Is your child OBSESSED with Disney Princesses? Do they walk around the house belting "Let it Go" from Frozen while rocking an Elsa wig on their head? First of all, your kid sounds awesome. And second of all I have good news for you, my friend. You don't need to break the bank and buy tickets to Walt Disney World. The Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique can wait! There is an awesome Disney Princess event happening this Sunday right here in the Granite State.