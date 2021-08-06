Cancel
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Say This Boston Restaurant is the Reason They are Together

By Chio Acosta
 5 days ago
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds recently went to Instagram to share their love for the Boston Japanese Restaurant, O Ya, and credits them for their long-lasting relationship according to masslive.com. The beautiful couple just celebrated their 10-year anniversary that is a Hollywood story come true, but it appears it all began in Boston. Lively proclaimed in her Instagram story “If it weren’t for this place. We wouldn’t be together. No joke. No restaurant means more to us,” the actress said according to reporting from masslive.com.

