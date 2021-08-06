Iowa Irish Fest Returns to Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) — Iowa Irish Fest returns to downtown Waterloo this weekend following a year off due to COVID-19. The state’s largest Celtic celebration features nearly 20 music groups from across the U-S and around 50 performances.

Festival director Chad Shipman says organizers are preparing to welcome as many as 50,000 visitors to the Cedar Valley. Shipman says several first-time activities have been planned for this weekend’s festival. He said, “we’ve got Whiskey and Yoga and we’ve got the Irish Cream workshop. We’ve got Food and Whiskey workshop. We’ve got a new, large Bloody Mary Cedar Ridge Whiskey and Vodka Garden this year.”

He says they’re still short on some volunteers and could use some help.