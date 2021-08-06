Abrahamson: Felix: an appreciation for a champion with grit, character and so much more

Allyson Felix lives in Los Angeles. She is a graduate of the University of Southern California. The Olympics are part of the fabric of life in Southern California because the Games have been there twice, in 1932 and 1984, and will be again, in 2028, in part because Allyson Felix played a very public role in advocating for those 2028 Games. So when you live in LA, too, you necessarily see each other, both at — and off — the track.