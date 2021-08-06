Cancel
Hobson's Choice: Reality Check And Other Camp Matters; Yes, The Defense Is Better And Here's Why

By Geoff Hobson
Bengals.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhich players should we be excited for in preseason game one? Who can benefit the most from playing well? Dan Morgan, Norwood, OH. DAN: How about the last two draft classes taking the next big step? Two guys from 2020, second-round wide receiver Tee Higgins and third-round middle linebacker Logan Wilson, look like they're about to take off and have monster years. Plus, fifth-round edge Khalid Kareem is having an active camp backing up Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.

