Hobson's Choice: Reality Check And Other Camp Matters; Yes, The Defense Is Better And Here's Why
Which players should we be excited for in preseason game one? Who can benefit the most from playing well? Dan Morgan, Norwood, OH. DAN: How about the last two draft classes taking the next big step? Two guys from 2020, second-round wide receiver Tee Higgins and third-round middle linebacker Logan Wilson, look like they're about to take off and have monster years. Plus, fifth-round edge Khalid Kareem is having an active camp backing up Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson.www.bengals.com
Comments / 0