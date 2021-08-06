Cancel
Environment

AccuWeather: Hotter today, turning more humid this weekend

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 5 days ago

Meteorologist Brittany Boyer says it's hot today, but not too humid. The humidity climbs this weekend with the chance of showers and t-storms for some.

TODAY: Sunny skies with a few fair weather clouds mixing in this afternoon. It's not too humid today, but it is hotter than we've seen the last few days, high 91.

AT THE SHORE: It's nice and sunny, also remaining comfortable with highs in the low 80s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and comfortable, but slightly warmer than the last few nights, low 71.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun with the chance of some late day showers and thunderstorms, especially south and east of the city, high 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds and sun, becoming more humid, high 88. Watch for an afternoon thunderstorm in spots.

MONDAY: The start of a hot stretch of weather! It's hot and humid with clouds and sun, high 92.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots, high 93.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid with clouds and sunshine. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible, high 94.

THURSDAY: The heat wave continues with plenty of humidity in place. It's partly sunny with an afternoon thunderstorm in spots, high 93.

FRIDAY: Clouds and sun with a thunderstorm possible, remaining humid, high 92.

6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

