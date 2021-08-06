Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Outdoor Summer Concert Series - Music By Central Dudelers

lakeexpo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSunday, August 6, 2021, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. Where: The Lakeview Patio, The Lodge Of Four Seasons, 315 Four Seasons Dr., Lake Ozark MO. 65049. Showcasing a spectrum of music that spans the generations, come listen to the sounds that brings back memories and inspires new ones through the drums and guitars of the Central Dudelers.

www.lakeexpo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lodge#Ice Cold#Lake View#Guitars#The Central Dudelers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
MusicNYS Music

Speculator Announces Summer Concert Series Music on The Point

Speculator has announced that they will host a summer concert series Music on The Point. The live bands will play on Osborne Point, adjacent to the Speculator Public Beach, from 6:30-8:30 PM each Wednesday beginning July 7th. The concert will be sponsored by Oak Mountain, Charlie Johns, and Spectacular Department Store.
Musicfargounderground.com

H2M Presents: Live & Local Summer Concert Series feat. The Cropdusters

— H2M is proud to present the inaugural “Live & Local” summer concert series taking place throughout the summer of 2021. Produced by the Downtown Community Partnership (DCP) and Jade Presents, this free, family-friendly series aims to encourage attendees to explore new and exciting locations around Downtown Fargo and showcase the talent we have right here in our community and region. Each live music event will feature food and beverages as well as auxiliary activities for the whole family.
Milton, MAmiltonscene.com

Neville Sisters to play August 4 concert – Milton Summer Concert Series

Neville Sisters to play August 4 concert – Milton Summer Concert Series. Baron Hugo Gazebo on the Town Green Milton Town Hall. August 4, 2021 (Wednesday)….…………Neville Sisters – Kelli & Kaitlin. Sponsored by: Susan M. Galvin Town Clerk and Staff. ***Schedule Subject to Change***. Concerts are offered by the Milton...
Houston, TXculturemap.com

Miller Outdoor Theatre presents Summer Mixtape Series

All events are subject to change due to weather or other concerns. Please check with the venue or organization to ensure an event is taking place as scheduled. The Miller Summer Mixtape series is a three-day, multi-genre, independent music showcase featuring Houston’s top local acts. From Jazz to Punk, Reggae to Country and Indie Rock to pop, music lovers are invited to enjoy their favorite local artists on the lawn under the stars or from the pavilion seats.
MusicIslands Sounder

Summer concert series in Moran State Park

The Moran State Park summer concert series continues this month with local musicians. The events will also highlight natural history. All concerts will begin at 5 p.m. at Cascade Lake and are free. The line-up is as follows: Tow Away Zone and The Daves on Saturday, Aug. 14, Irthlingz and Tom Rawson on Thursday, Aug. 26 and JP and the Okay Rhythm Boys on Saturday, Sept. 4.
Musicdiscoverestevan.com

Xplornet Summer Streaming Concert Series Continues

Friday, August 13th start your weekend off at 7pm with The Washboard Union on the. Xplornet Summer Streaming Concert Series on Discover Estevan. This canadian trio. calls Vancouver home and have enjoyed lots of success over the past several. years.
Food & Drinksfuncheap.com

Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden Live Summer Sunday Concert Series (SF)

Zeitgeist’s Beer Garden Live Summer Sunday Concert Series (SF) Live music at Zeitgeist’s beer garden starts up again on Sunday June 6, 2021. Free live music every Sunday from June to August. Early shows from 2-6p. Late shows 6-9 will start on Sunday, June 20. 1st Sunday – Soul. 2nd...
Musicpikecountycourier.com

John Byrne Band to perform Celtic music at Sparta Summer Concert Series

Celtic music returns to the Sparta Summer Concert Series on Friday, Aug. 13, with a performance by The John Byrne Band. The band is led by Dublin native John Byrne. Their debut album, After the Wake, was released to critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic in 2011. With influences ranging from Tom Waits to Planxty, Byrne’s songwriting expands upon the musical and lyrical traditions of his native and adopted homes.
Houston, TXthekatynews.com

Houston Arboretum announces “Concert in the Courtyard” live music series starting with Folk Family Revival on Friday, Sept. 10

Concerts offer great family fun outdoors in Nature Center Courtyard. The Houston Arboretum & Nature Center announces the “Concert in the Courtyard” live music series starting Friday, Sept. 10, with the inaugural concert featuring Folk Family Revival performing in the Nature Center Courtyard from 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. This event will also feature food trucks, raffle prizes, and the sights and sounds of nature, promising lots of fun for all ages.
Smithville, MOmycouriertribune.com

Hot Summer Nights concert series returns

SMITHVILLE — The annual Hot Summer Nights concert schedule has returned to Smithville, with concerts taking place each Saturday in August. All shows begin at 6 p.m. and take place on the Ali Kemp Memorial Stage in Courtyard Park, located downtown at the corner of Bridge and Main streets. On...
Village Of Four Seasons, MOlakeexpo.com

247 Bittersweet Road, Four Seasons, Missouri 65049

Welcome to this beautifully custom built home located in the Village of Four Seasons. This property features all of the upscale finishes and features you have been searching for! You will love and appreciate all these high end upgrades. High ceilings, open floor plan, & heated tile slate floors all make you feel right at home. Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. Huge grassy backyard that is fully irrigated gives all the room for entertaining with the kids or friends & family. Large 2 garage with lots of storage and an additional storage room in the back for all your toys! Zoned 16 SEER Heat Pump w/ Humidifier and all energy efficient appliances. Driveway is a circle driveway off Bittersweet & Brairwood. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities for only a small yearly fee! You will have access to the interior fishing lakes, playgrounds, fitness center, walking trails, boat ramps, tennis courts, & multiple pools to choose from!
Theater & Dancetheyankeexpress.com

Free Summer Concert Series at the Alternatives’ Whitin Mill

ValleyCAST is proud to announce the return of its Free Summer Concert Series featuring an incredible line-up with a wide variety of music. The concert series, now in its 12th year, is one of the most popular events at the Alternatives’ Whitin Mill drawing crowds of all ages and walks of life.
Musicspotonnewjersey.com

On The Verge Summer Concert Series: Cheley Tackett

This is Cheley Tackett's first time performing for our On The Verge Summer Concert Series, but we have a feeling she'll be a regular! Her vocal style is a combination of Ann Wilson from Heart mixed with a touch of Tricia Yearwood and a splash of Jennifer Nettles, and her songs...
West Liberty, IAKWQC

West Liberty hosts summer concert series

WEST LIBERTY, Iowa (KWQC) - The West Liberty Area Arts Council announced this year’s summer music schedule Tuesday with performances held at a downtown pocket park every Friday night in August. Performances will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at Ron-de-Voo Park, which is equipped with bleachers and a...
Musicgeauganews.com

Northeast Ohio Musical Heritage Association Summer Concert Series

Our Old Music for a New World, rain or shine, outdoor picnic concert series will have all the wonderful folk music and time in community that we love and miss, in a social (but safe!) gathering while following COVID guidelines. So please join us for one or more of these shows from some of Northeast Ohio’s most talented traditional musicians. There’s something here for every music lover!
San Jose, CAgilroylife.com

Music in the Air . . . with Mark ‘Fenny’ Fenichel: Summer outdoor music returns with a vengeance, including Friday Night Music Series

Founded in 1986, San Jose Jazz is a public benefit organization celebrating jazz as a dynamic, evolving art form. I am pleased to announce that Silicon Valley’s premier annual music event is back with more than 45 acts across seven stages. After it was cancelled last year due to the global pandemic, San Jose Jazz Summer Fest 2021 returns for its 31st festival season from Friday, Aug. 13 through Sunday, Aug. 15 in and around Plaza de César Chavez Park in downtown San Jose.

Comments / 0

Community Policy