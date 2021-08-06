The Lodge of Four Seasons - Live Outdoor Summer Concert Series - Music By Central Dudelers

Welcome to this beautifully custom built home located in the Village of Four Seasons. This property features all of the upscale finishes and features you have been searching for! You will love and appreciate all these high end upgrades. High ceilings, open floor plan, & heated tile slate floors all make you feel right at home. Stunning kitchen with quartz countertops & stainless steel appliances. Huge grassy backyard that is fully irrigated gives all the room for entertaining with the kids or friends & family. Large 2 garage with lots of storage and an additional storage room in the back for all your toys! Zoned 16 SEER Heat Pump w/ Humidifier and all energy efficient appliances. Driveway is a circle driveway off Bittersweet & Brairwood. Enjoy all the wonderful amenities for only a small yearly fee! You will have access to the interior fishing lakes, playgrounds, fitness center, walking trails, boat ramps, tennis courts, & multiple pools to choose from!