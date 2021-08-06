The Vaccines take it out to the desert on the cruising ‘Alone Star’

With all the growing tension and unease surrounding the world at the moment, it’s fair to want to punt on this year and look ahead squarely to 2022. Quite conveniently, Sea Girls have given us one additional reason to do just that, detailing a new album titled Homesick that’s set to hit in January of the new year. To get us properly amped, the British alt-rock band — who we’ve championed in the past as a prime breakthrough candidate for mainstream acclaim — have today (August 9) issued “Sick,” a pumping sing-along jam that orbits around identifying all the things that set us off at any given moment. It’s a tune, as they say.