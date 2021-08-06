Cancel
Fremont County, CO

Fremont County Commissioner Kevin Grantham: Transportation bait and switch

By Canon City Daily Record
Daily Record
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month Commissioner Bell wrote an excellent summary on several of the key pieces of legislation from the 2021 General Assembly that will negatively impact our pocketbooks. One of those was the so-called Transportation Bill, Senate Bill 260. This bill is a $3.8 billion boondoggle of fee/tax increases in addition to more than $1.4 billion of general fund transfers over the next 10 years. Only a third of the new fees are scheduled to actually go to the State Highway Fund.

