Granite City, IL

Suit alleges Stearns Nursing and Rehab Center patient died following fall

By Marian Johns
Madison County Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDWARDSVILLE — A Granite City nursing and rehab center is facing a wrongful death suit after a patient allegedly died from complications from a fall and other neglect. Rosalind Epps, as administrator to collect for the Estate of Lee McGruder, deceased filed a complaint July 22 in the Madison County Circuit Court against Stearns Nursing and Rehabilitation Center LLC, Aurora Cares LLC, doing business as Tara Cares LLC, Kelly N. Breckenridge, L.P.N., and Martina B. Brady, L.P.N., alleging wrongful death and other claims.

madisonrecord.com

Comments / 1

