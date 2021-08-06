Cancel
Football

NDSU Football Coming to AM 1390/93.9 FM This Fall

By Jay Caldwell
 5 days ago
The North Dakota State Bison football following extends into Minnesota and AM 1390/93.9 FM (KXSS) has become an affiliate. Many NDSU graduates live in Minnesota and many of the players on their roster are Minnesota kids. We will air games starting this fall with the first game scheduled for Saturday September 4th at 2:30 p.m.

St. Cloud, MN
