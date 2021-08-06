NDSU Football Coming to AM 1390/93.9 FM This Fall

The St. Cloud Rox got back in the win column against the Willmar Stingers and the Minnesota Twins pulled off a close win in extra innings on Friday. The Rox topped Willmar 8-1. The game was tied up at one for nearly half the game until St. Cloud went off in the sixth to take a 5-1 lead. Bobby Goodloe led the way for the Rox with two runs. Hunter Dollander allowed eight hits and one run through six innings. Josh Gainer and Harrison Babbitt combined for one hit and no runs through the final three innings. The Rox improve to 45-15 and will travel to Duluth on Saturday to face the Huskies. Pre-game coverage starts at 2:35 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.