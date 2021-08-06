Cancel
Delta variant surge: 98.4% of virus hospitalizations in Ohio are unvaccinated

By WLWT Digital Staff
WLWT 5
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio — "Delta is dominant and it is the culprit," said Ohio's chief medical officer, referencing a surge of COVID-19 cases across the state. Alongside Gov. Mike DeWine Friday morning, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff said the delta variant — the most contagious coronavirus mutant so far in the pandemic — is by far the most dominant strain in Ohio and will continue to kill people until more people get vaccinated.

www.wlwt.com

