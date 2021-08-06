Cancel
Sodus, NY

Sodus Harvest Festival will be three events this year

FingerLakes1.com
FingerLakes1.com
 5 days ago
The Sodus Harvest Fest has been broken up into three events over the next two months for 2021’s celebration.

The first event, the Firemen’s Parade, takes place Saturday, August 7 at 6 p.m. It’s hosted by the Sodus Fire Department.

The second event will be August 28 and is hosted by Hogan’s Eatery, the Sodus Chamber, and the village.

Starting at 6 p.m. there will be music, dancing, food, and free ice cream. Hogan’s is offering a special menu as well as beer, wine and cider.

The final event is an ice cream social sponsored by the Chamber. It will take place at the Sodus Library between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. on September 25. There will also be a free craft event to make a scare crow.

FingerLakes1.com

FingerLakes1.com

