When was the last time you attended a charity walk & roll where you might see an elephant and participate in a scavenger hunt with your family? How about a 5k fun-run/roll where you’ll pass by some giraffes and hear some live local music? I bet this is your first chance for that. Easterseals Oregon presents our inaugural in-person Walk, Run, & Roll event at the Oregon Zoo on August 28th to raise funds for our disability services, Veteran housing assistance programs, and job-skills development services across the state. Can’t join us in person? Check out the virtual event the entire week of August 23rd through August 27th from anywhere in Oregon!