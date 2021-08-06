Cancel
Congress & Courts

Johnson Rips IRS Over Delayed Tax Returns

By Casey Nelson
101 WIXX
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Have you received a tax refund from the IRS? If not, you’re not alone. There are a number of Wisconsinites who have yet to receive their tax returns, and Senator Ron Johnson says the number of those filing complaints about it has also been going up. His office has received over 1,300 phone calls or emails complaining about the fact that people haven’t seen the refunds, they’re not getting answers from the IRS, and they can’t even get them on the phone.

