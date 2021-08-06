Roundup of Olympic gold medals from Friday, August 6
TOKYO (AP) — A roundup of gold medals from Friday, August 6, at the Tokyo Games:. Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman won the women’s beach volleyball gold medal. The U.S. pair beat Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy of Australia 21-15, 21-16 for the championship on Friday. It’s Ross’ third medal in as many Olympics, to go with the silver she won in London and a bronze from Brazil. Klineman is a first-time Olympian.democratherald.com
