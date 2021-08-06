NBA News: Atlanta Hawks Get Lou Williams Back on One-Year Deal

Lou Williams had no intentions of playing for another NBA team beyond the Los Angeles Clippers. As the former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick bounced around the league following his seven-year stint with the Sixers, Williams was unwilling to continue moving around the map.

The veteran guard wanted LA to be his last stop. Being with the Clippers since 2017, Williams didn't want to go anywhere else in his mid-30s. Amid the 2020-2021 NBA season, there were rumblings that the Clippers might consider trading Williams.

When asked about it, Williams made it clear he wanted to remain with the Clippers and wasn't willing to go anywhere else. The Atlanta Hawks gambled on landing Williams' services, though. On the day of the trade deadline, the Hawks traded for Williams. The 34-year-old guard then seriously contemplated retirement.

In the end, Williams vowed to keep going. After playing 42 games with the Clippers last year, he suited up 24 games with the Hawks. Averaging 10 points per game and knocking down 44-percent of his threes, Williams proved to be an excellent trade acquisition for the Hawks, who were ready to go on a surprising playoff run.

Williams anchored the bench for the Hawks throughout the playoffs. After they garnered the fifth seed, Atlanta upset the fourth-seeded New York Knicks. Moving onto the second round to face the first place Sixers, the Hawks upset them as well in seven games.

Although the Hawks' magical run stopped at the Eastern Conference Championship, Atlanta was still happy to know they have a bright future ahead. Not only did they lock in young stars such as Trae Young and John Collins for next season and beyond, but they also brought Lou Williams back for another season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Williams inked a one-year deal with the Hawks. Last offseason, he could've never imagined playing again unless it was with the Clippers. This offseason, Williams is more than willing to make it work with Atlanta.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.