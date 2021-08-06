Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

NBA News: Atlanta Hawks Get Lou Williams Back on One-Year Deal

By Justin Grasso
Posted by 
All 76ers
All 76ers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VhMEa_0bJwaigD00

Lou Williams had no intentions of playing for another NBA team beyond the Los Angeles Clippers. As the former Philadelphia 76ers draft pick bounced around the league following his seven-year stint with the Sixers, Williams was unwilling to continue moving around the map.

The veteran guard wanted LA to be his last stop. Being with the Clippers since 2017, Williams didn't want to go anywhere else in his mid-30s. Amid the 2020-2021 NBA season, there were rumblings that the Clippers might consider trading Williams.

When asked about it, Williams made it clear he wanted to remain with the Clippers and wasn't willing to go anywhere else. The Atlanta Hawks gambled on landing Williams' services, though. On the day of the trade deadline, the Hawks traded for Williams. The 34-year-old guard then seriously contemplated retirement.

In the end, Williams vowed to keep going. After playing 42 games with the Clippers last year, he suited up 24 games with the Hawks. Averaging 10 points per game and knocking down 44-percent of his threes, Williams proved to be an excellent trade acquisition for the Hawks, who were ready to go on a surprising playoff run.

Williams anchored the bench for the Hawks throughout the playoffs. After they garnered the fifth seed, Atlanta upset the fourth-seeded New York Knicks. Moving onto the second round to face the first place Sixers, the Hawks upset them as well in seven games.

Although the Hawks' magical run stopped at the Eastern Conference Championship, Atlanta was still happy to know they have a bright future ahead. Not only did they lock in young stars such as Trae Young and John Collins for next season and beyond, but they also brought Lou Williams back for another season.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Williams inked a one-year deal with the Hawks. Last offseason, he could've never imagined playing again unless it was with the Clippers. This offseason, Williams is more than willing to make it work with Atlanta.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

Comments / 1

All 76ers

All 76ers

Philadelphia, PA
513
Followers
1K+
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

 https://www.si.com/nba/76ers
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lou Williams
Person
Trae Young
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba News#The Los Angeles Clippers#Sixers#La#The Atlanta Hawks#Sports Illustrated#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Atlanta Hawks
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAHoopsHype

NBA intel: Lauri Markkanen, Nerlens Noel, Lou Williams and Kelly Olynyk free agency updates

With NBA free agency nearing, here’s the latest intel gathered by HoopsHype on some of the prominent free agents entering the market. The Chicago Bulls and forward Lauri Markkanen are open to a sign-and-trade deal, league sources told HoopsHype. One team to keep an eye on in the sign-and-trade market for Markkanen is the Minnesota Timberwolves, who’ve been searching for an upgrade at the power forward position.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Lou Williams spurns Lakers, Warriors, Bucks to return to Atlanta

With the NBA offseason officially underway, multiple organizations are making moves to improve their rosters. The Atlanta Hawks made an underrated re-signing after reaching an agreement with Lou Williams. After an impressive run in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, the Hawks hope to recapture that magic with Williams serving as a veteran leader off of the bench.
NBAchatsports.com

Report: Lou Williams looking for 2-3 year deal in free agency, teams interested

Yesterday, it was reported that Lou Williams may return to the Atlanta Hawks for the veteran’s minimum, but today, Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype offers another perspective. Scotto reports that Williams is looking for a multi-year contract, and that the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers are among teams with interest.
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

NBA Rumors: Bucks, Pacers Among Suitors for Hawks' Lou Williams

Lou Williams had doubts about his future in the NBA this past season. On several occasions, the veteran point guard made it clear that Los Angeles would be his final NBA destination and he wouldn't play for any team other than the Clippers. The feelings weren't mutual. During the 2021...
NBABleacher Report

Lou Williams, Hawks Agree to Reported 1-Year, $5M Contract in Free Agency

Lou Williams and the Atlanta Hawks agreed to a new contract on Thursday, according to his agent. Wallace Prather confirmed the deal to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium. Charania reported the contract is for one year and worth $5 million. Williams split last season with the Hawks and...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Lou Williams’ contract decision that will make Hawks fans happy

It seems like Lou Williams really loved his time with the Atlanta Hawks, so much so that he’s ready to run it back with the team even with a massive pay cut. All the Magic City jokes aside, Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report claims that there is a good chance Williams returns to the Hawks after their strong run to the Eastern Conference Finals. What’s interesting, however, is that the veteran playmaker and legendary sixth man is willing to take a veteran minimum deal to stay with the team.
NBAarcamax.com

Lou Williams to play another season with Hawks

ATLANTA — Guard Lou Williams will return to the Hawks on a one-year, $5 million deal, according to a person familiar with the situation. The Hawks maintain Williams’ valuable veteran presence and even more continuity from last season’s team, which won two playoff series (Trae Young and John Collins already have agreed to extensions). Williams also singlehandedly won the Hawks a few games by coming alive in the fourth quarter.
NBAchatsports.com

UPDATED NBA Free Agency Tracker Day 4: Lauri Markkanen To Charlotte? + Lou Williams & Frank Kaminsky

Chat Sports has an UPDATED NBA Free Agency Tracker on Day 4 with the latest NBA news, rumors and free agency signings. Lou Williams has re-signed with the Atlanta Hawks while Frank Kaminsky has re-signed with the Phoenix Suns. Shams Charania of The Athletic reports that the Charlotte Hornets are considering signing RFA Lauri Markkanen to a contract offer sheet. The Chicago Bulls can match any offer for Markkanen. Host Harrison Graham has the latest NBA news & rumors with an updated Day 4 NBA Free Agency Tracker. Love the NBA? Subscribe to Chat Sports on YouTube with the latest NBA rumors, news, trades & much more coverage: https://www.
NBANBC Sports

Lou Williams re-signing with Hawks (one year, $5M)

Lou Williams signed a below-market-rate contract extension with the Clippers in 2018 because he was so comfortable with them. As recently as last year, he planned to finish his career in L.A. So, Williams said he considered retirement when the Clippers traded him to the Hawks just before the trade...
NBANBC Sports

Report: Dubs were interested in Lou Williams, who re-joins Hawks

Lou Williams reportedly will re-sign with the Atlanta Hawks on a one-year, $5 million contract. Were the Warriors interested in adding the three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year?. "Williams had significant interest from several contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Golden State Warriors, and Milwaukee Bucks," HoopsHype's Michael Scotto...
NBAsportstalkatl.com

Lou Williams had multiple potential suitors before signing with the Hawks

It’s very possible the Hawks made their final significant move of this offseason when they finalized a one-year contract with Lou Williams. Williams was acquired by Atlanta at the 2020-2021 trade deadline, and while he initially considered retirement before joining the Hawks, he was quickly embraced by the team. His veteran presence had a significant impact on the rest of the locker room. Oh, and Williams was pretty good at basketball too, providing a much-needed scoring spark off the bench. He led the Hawks to a Game 4 win in the Eastern Conference Finals while Trae Young was sidelined with an injury, and after the season ended, he made it clear on Instagram that he wanted to return. However, the Hawks apparently had a lot of competition for the veteran point guard.
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Rumors: Lakers Were Among Teams Interested In Lou Williams Before Re-Signing With Hawks

During their efforts to fill out the rest of the roster, the Los Angeles Lakers made it clear that they had no problem bringing in familiar faces to help them do it. The Purple and Gold kicked things off by bringing back former members of the organization such as Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard. They kept the movement going with the return of Kent Bazemore and continued to express interest in others such as Danny Green.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Just Signed Another Key Free Agent

The Los Angeles Lakers have already unleashed a slew of offseason moves ahead of the 2021-22 season. And on Tuesday afternoon, the 2020 NBA champs added another free-agent addition to the list. According to ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnaroski, the Lakers have signed former Miami Heat guard Kendrick Nunn to...
NBAjacksonvillefreepress.com

Shaquille O’Neal Forced to Sell His Stake in the Sacramento Kings

By Michael “Ice-Blue” Harris | August 10, 2021 – via rollingout.com – Shaquille O’Neal is being forced to sell his stake in the Sacramento Kings, but his investment is still a success. The NBA Hall of Famer has been a minority owner of the Sacramento Kings since 2013, when he bought 2 to 4 percent stake in the franchise, according to Forbes. The shrewd businessman invested $5 million in the team, which was worth around $530 million at the time. The Kings are now worth $1.8 billion and the former Los Angeles Laker could now sell his portion for at least $11 million.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Miami Heat Potential Starting Lineup: They Can Surprise The East Again

The Miami Heat finally got a blockbuster deal done when they acquired 6-time All-Star and 2019 NBA champion Kyle Lowry to improve their starting lineup. Miami did a fantastic job making the Finals in 2020 but were clearly lacking a third All-Star to pair with Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

3 trades Clippers must make to take next step to NBA Finals

The LA Clippers have finalized agreements with most of their free agents, coming to terms on deals with Kawhi Leonard, Nicolas Batum, Reggie Jackson, and Justise Winslow. Additionally, they agreed to a two-year guaranteed rookie deal with a team option on the third year with , Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Sunday.

Comments / 1

Community Policy