Seattle, WA

Slog AM: Seattle Police Kill Man in White Center, SIFF Is Making a Comeback This Fall, Our 51-Day Dry Streak Is Over

By Jasmyne Keimig
The Stranger
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. economy added 943,000 jobs in July as the unemployment rate slid down to 5.4%, reports CNBC. The rate of payroll increases outperformed expectations and was the best since August 2020. The leisure and hospitality sector led the pack, adding 380,000 jobs last month. This news comes as the Delta variant worms its way through unvaccinated communities, potentially threatening the stability of many. Wahoo! Good morning to YOU!

