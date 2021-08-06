Cancel
Iguodala returning to Warriors on 1-year deal

By Jonathan Soveta
theScore
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAndre Iguodala is headed back to the Bay. The 17-year veteran intends to return to the Golden State Warriors on a one-year deal, he told The New York Times' Jonathan Abrams. Iguodala reportedly turned down consideration from the Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers, opting to return to the place where he won three NBA titles in six seasons and earned the 2015 Finals MVP award. He spent the last season-and-a-half with the Miami Heat but became a free agent after the team declined his option for 2021-22.

