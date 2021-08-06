Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Nuclear Power Plant Owners Bet on Zero-Carbon Bitcoin

By Andrew Maykuth, The Philadelphia Inquirer
Government Technology
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(TNS) — Could bitcoin mining be the salvation of the embattled nuclear energy industry in America?. The owners of several nuclear power plants, including two in Pennsylvania, have formed ventures with cryptocurrency companies to provide the electricity needed to run computer centers that “mine” bitcoin. Since nuclear energy does not emit greenhouse gases, the project's investors say, the zero-carbon bitcoin would address climate concerns that have tarnished the energy-intensive cryptocurrency industry.

www.govtech.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Power#Nuclear Power Plants#Bitcoin Foundation#Talen Energy#Terawulf Inc#Energy Harbor Corp#First Energy Corp#Standard Power#Oklo#Nuclear Energy Institute#Stronghold Digital Mining#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Greece
Related
Energy Industrytechxplore.com

An interactive map for solar panel deployment across the US

Atmospheric scientist Richard Perez has long believed that solar energy will play a critical role in helping the United States achieve its ambitious goal of net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. A paper in Solar Energy, published this month, is providing a new interactive way to back his claim. The paper,...
Energy IndustryWashington Examiner

Nuclear power subsidies and the gateway drug to cronyism

When governments intervene in markets, strange things start happening. It's as if the government creates and inserts a variant from a different universe into the market. Regulations can raise the cost of market entry, restrict prices, and harm supply. The end result is that businesses aren’t allowed to function as effectively as they would in a normal market. This can break the market and lead toward businesses eventually needing bailouts.
Energy IndustryAugusta Free Press

Dominion Energy sets ambitious carbon-reduction vehicle goals

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Dominion Energy today announced a suite of carbon-reduction goals that will transform the fleet of more than 8,600 vehicles that serves millions of customers across 16 states. The Green Fleet initiative will help Dominion Energy achieve its goal of net zero carbon...
Energy Industrybitcoinmagazine.com

Petroleum Company Plans to Install 1 Million Bitcoin Miners

Nevada-based Black Rock Petroleum Company has entered into agreement with Optimum Mining Host to deploy and operate up to 1 million Bitcoin mining machines. The miners would be hosted in Alberta and sourced from China, per a press release issued in July but that this week received new attention from the CBC, Canada’s largest public media company.
Kemmerer, WYsvinews.com

Kemmerer says it is ready for TerraPower nuclear plant now

The following is a release from the City of Kemmerer – Just over a year ago, The City of Kemmerer, Wyoming made a commitment in its Kemmerer Retention, Expansion, and Diversification Plan to embrace nuclear energy. Fast forward to today and Kemmerer is positioned well to fulfill its nuclear energy goal. In TerraPower’s and Pacificorp’s (Rocky Mountain Power’s) recent joint announcement to build a NatriumTM Advanced Reactor in Wyoming, Kemmerer was included as one of four finalist Wyoming locations being considered.
Energy Industrycitizensjournal.us

81.1% of California Energy Is Derived From Fossil Fuels

With the effects of global climate change becoming increasingly apparent, policymakers across the U.S. are moving to reduce the nation’s reliance on carbon-based fossil fuels. At the beginning of his term, President Joe Biden rejoined the Paris Climate Accord, and in April, the Biden Administration announced aggressive new greenhouse gas...
MarketsNEWSBTC

How Governments Mining Bitcoin Could De-Risk Cryptocurrency

There’s seemingly a constant conversation, particularly with those involved in legacy financial institutions, about how cryptocurrency can be – to a certain degree – “de-risked.” Can government mining, or merely taxation structure, address this?. While many traditional financial players that are not crypto-first, but are crypto-adjacent (take Visa as a...
Allentown, PAPosted by
The Morning Call

Bitcoin mining facilities popping up at power plants near the Lehigh Valley

Think about it like mining for gold — no pickax required. Only these miners are racing to unearth Bitcoin, the leading digital currency. To do so, they load up on super powerful computers capable of solving complex puzzles to verify digital Bitcoin transactions and add them to a ledger. For essentially acting as auditors to secure the payment network, miners earn bitcoin — the process by which ...
Energy IndustryGovernment Technology

Defunct Coal Power Plant Owner Plans Shift to Data Mining

(TNS) — The company that owns the defunct coal-fired power plant in Somerset plans a data mining project there, but the town supervisor said Tuesday it will not be powered by a restart of the power plant or by a proposed new solar energy project. Beowulf Energy, the parent of...
Energy IndustryPosted by
TheStreet

Talen Energy Corporation Announces Zero-Carbon Bitcoin Mining Joint Venture With TeraWulf Inc.

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Talen Energy Corporation ("Talen" or "the Company") announced today that, as part of its strategic transformation to a renewable energy and digital infrastructure growth platform, it has entered into a Joint Venture with TeraWulf Inc. ("TeraWulf"), a U.S.-based bitcoin mining company, to develop up to 300 Megawatts of zero-carbon bitcoin mining capacity. The Joint Venture, named Nautilus Cryptomine will leverage the strengths of both Talen and TeraWulf as they collectively work to advance the convergence of clean energy sources and digital infrastructure assets.
Energy IndustryStar-Tribune

Billions for carbon capture, hydrogen, advanced nuclear included in bipartisan infrastructure plan

The $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package completed over the weekend includes billions in funding for three emerging energy technologies that Wyoming is already exploring: clean hydrogen, carbon capture and advanced nuclear power. After a precarious, monthslong negotiation process that saw the bipartisan deal nearly fall through, the Senate voted Wednesday...
Morris, ILWSPY NEWS

Area Lawmakers Calling for Separate Bill to Keep Nuclear Power Plants in Morris and Byron Open

Some area lawmakers are calling for a separate bill to keep nuclear power plants slated to close this year in Morris and Byron open. The statement from State Senators Sue Rezin of Morris and Brian Steward of Freeport and State Representatives David Welter of Morris and Tom Demmer of Dixon says there isn't time to satisfy every interest group with a comprehensive energy package. The two plants are scheduled to be decommissioned in the next few months.
Energy Industrywirx.com

Cook Nuclear Plant Unit 1 Back In Service

Unit 1 of the Cook Nuclear Plant is back online. Indiana Michigan Power says is was returned to service at 7:31 p.m. Sunday after being offline for a repair to circulating water pump valves. The unit was removed from service at 3:40 a.m. last Wednesday to make the repairs after the problem was discovered on July 21. Unit 2 remained at full power and Cook officials say there were no impacts to safety or electric service.

Comments / 0

Community Policy