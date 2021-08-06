Nuclear Power Plant Owners Bet on Zero-Carbon Bitcoin

The following is a release from the City of Kemmerer – Just over a year ago, The City of Kemmerer, Wyoming made a commitment in its Kemmerer Retention, Expansion, and Diversification Plan to embrace nuclear energy. Fast forward to today and Kemmerer is positioned well to fulfill its nuclear energy goal. In TerraPower’s and Pacificorp’s (Rocky Mountain Power’s) recent joint announcement to build a NatriumTM Advanced Reactor in Wyoming, Kemmerer was included as one of four finalist Wyoming locations being considered.