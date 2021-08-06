Nuclear Power Plant Owners Bet on Zero-Carbon Bitcoin
(TNS) — Could bitcoin mining be the salvation of the embattled nuclear energy industry in America?. The owners of several nuclear power plants, including two in Pennsylvania, have formed ventures with cryptocurrency companies to provide the electricity needed to run computer centers that “mine” bitcoin. Since nuclear energy does not emit greenhouse gases, the project's investors say, the zero-carbon bitcoin would address climate concerns that have tarnished the energy-intensive cryptocurrency industry.www.govtech.com
