Good late Thursday evening/early Friday morning, everyone. Our weather hasn’t really changed much since the start of this week. Our Thursday was yet another warm one (hot for a few spots) with some rain chances that stuck around once again. While some of our western areas saw some isolated showers and t-storms early Thursday morning, we saw another scattering of t-storms during the afternoon. It was another case of some areas struggling to see a drop while others saw moderate to heavy downpours. On the average, though, the radar estimates settled to about a tenth of an inch.