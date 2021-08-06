Confessions of a serial monogamist: How the pandemic helped me reevaluate toxic relationship patterns
Editor’s note: This article is one in a series of stories from the Communication Department’s award-winning Echo magazine, featured this summer on the Chronicle site. When the pandemic began to cause concern for the first time in February, I had just exited another relationship. Though the exact reasoning I would give for abruptly ending each of my long-term relationships over the course of seven years varied slightly, each essentially boiled down to the fact that I didn’t want to be rejected. In my head, it made perfect sense — I needed to get out before my partner could realize they weren’t interested in sticking around.columbiachronicle.com
Comments / 0