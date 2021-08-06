Confessions of a serial monogamist: How the pandemic helped me reevaluate toxic relationship patterns

I used to be the world’s best replier; I never left an iMessage or a WhatsApp on read. But after 18 months of the coronavirus pandemic, what I am calling 'communication fatigue' has set in and the text messages frequently stack up. My friends mean the world to me and I actually think the pandemic has brought us closer — but keeping all my friendships going via a phone has been hard, to say the least. My phone has become the principal transmitter of my identity, in place of my facial expressions or my body language, and that has taken a toll.