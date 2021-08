Camping in Utah’s beautiful outdoors is one of the best ways to bond with friends and family, and you have plenty of great campgrounds to choose from here in the Beehive State. When you want to get far away from it all, head to the tiny town of Torrey, which sits right at the doorstep of Capitol Reef National Park. It’s a rural little community that welcomes guests from all over the world, and it’s also home to Wonderland RV Park, where you can sleep in a sheep camp wagon!