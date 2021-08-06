Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

The United States Restricts Visas of 50 Additional Nicaraguan Individuals Affiliated With Ortega-Murillo Regime

By Ned Price, Department Spokesperson
U.S. Department of State
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Department of State has imposed visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan National Assembly representatives and Nicaraguan prosecutors and judges. As these actions demonstrate, the United States is committed to promoting broad accountability for anyone responsible for or benefiting from the Ortega-Murillo regime’s attacks on democratic institutions.

www.state.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Berenice Quezada
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#A Visa#Additional Nicaraguan#The Department Of State#Oas
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Related
ImmigrationPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

US restricts more visas for Nicaraguans close to government

MANAGUA, Nicaragua — (AP) — The United States has slapped visa restrictions on 50 immediate family members of Nicaraguan officials who have been involved in or benefited from President Daniel Ortega’s growing repression, the U.S. State Department said Friday. The officials include lawmakers, prosecutors and judges. Over the past two...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Reuters

U.S. restricts visas for 50 Nicaraguans; rival party is suspended

WASHINGTON, Aug 6 (Reuters) - The United States imposed visa restrictions on 50 relatives of Nicaraguan officials on Friday, as President Daniel Ortega ramped up his crackdown against the opposition ahead of November elections in which he will seek a fourth consecutive term. The State Department's visa sanctions against family...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
IBTimes

US Restricts Nicaragua Visas Over Crackdown On Opposition

The United States said Friday it would refuse visas to another 50 Nicaraguans linked to President Daniel Ortega in response to an increasingly harsh crackdown on the opposition ahead of elections. Hoping to make sanctions bite, the State Department said it would refuse entry to 50 family members of Ortega-linked...
Immigrationb975.com

U.S. may deny visas to Central American officials accused of corruption

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States may deny visas to current or former Guatemalan, Honduran or Salvadoran government officials believed to be responsible for undermining democracy or the rule of law, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday. “With these restrictions, we are sending a clear message that those...
ElectionsU.S. Department of State

Russia’s Restrictions Prevent OSCE Observation of Duma Elections

The United States regrets that restrictions imposed by Russian authorities will prevent the OSCE’s Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) and the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly from independently observing the Duma elections in September. We respect ODIHR’s professional determination that “the decision by the Russian authorities to introduce limitations to the election observation made credible independent observation impossible.” We fully support ODIHR and the Parliamentary Assembly in their principled position that they cannot effectively observe the elections under such restrictive circumstances.
Immigrationkisswtlz.com

State Department expands eligibility for visa program for Afghans

Washington — The State Department is expanding opportunities for Afghans who are at-risk and their families to resettle in the United States, it announced Monday, amid a rise in violence by the Taliban as the U.S. troop withdrawal nears its conclusion at the end of the month. The State Department...
Florida StatePosted by
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
Presidential ElectionWashington Examiner

Biden already weighing his next unconstitutional action

President Joe Biden revealed this week that his administration is looking into whether he can federally mandate masks for all public school districts, even though such a policy would violate the states’ right to govern their own education and public health systems. He at least seemed to understand the bounds...
Public Safetycommunitynewscorp.com

China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The Memo: Biden beats Trump again — this time in the Senate

President Biden defeated former President Trump once again on Tuesday, this time on infrastructure. Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure bill was passed by the Senate with the support of 19 Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Those Republican members shrugged off a barrage of statements from Trump in the days...
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Not Just Stupid, Anti-American,’ Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Criticizes Biden Administration’s Push For OPEC To Increase Production

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas is calling out the Biden administration on Twitter for asking OPEC to increase crude oil production. “Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American,” he tweeted.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

Second Federal Court Blocks Biden Mandate Requiring Doctors To Perform Trans Surgeries Against Conscience

A federal court has blocked President Joe Biden’s mandate that would require doctors to perform transgender surgeries against their consciences. Judge Reed O’Connor of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas, Wichita Falls Division, granted “a permanent injunction” to the Christian plaintiffs “to be exempt from the government’s requirement to perform abortions and gender-transition procedures.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy