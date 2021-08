SECRETARY BLINKEN: Good afternoon, everyone. It’s a real pleasure to have Foreign Minister Kuleba and his delegation here at the State Department. The minister and I have been working very closely together over the last six months since we’ve come to office, and in particular, we’re very much looking forward, President Biden’s very much looking forward to a meeting with President Zelenskyy at the end of the month. So we’re going to spend some time, I think, preparing for that meeting.