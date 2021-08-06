Cancel
Anderson County, TN

Open House at Senior Center August 20th

By Jim Harris
WYSH AM 1380
 5 days ago

The Anderson County Office on Aging invites the community to the long-anticipated Open House at the “new” Senior Center at 96 Mariner Point Drive in Clinton. The Open House will be held on Friday, August 20th, between 2 and 6 pm, and everyone is welcome to come and check out the Senior center, pick up a calendar of activities, fill out an Activities Survey to let officials know what types of programs and activities you would like to see, plus you will get to meet the staff and volunteers, check out the activity rooms, and maybe make a new friend along the way.

www.wyshradio.com

Comments / 0

