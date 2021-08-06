Cancel
Public Health

The latest on the Covid-19 pandemic in the US

CNN
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHalf of US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 Half of the US population is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to White House Data Director Dr. Cyrus Shahpar. In a tweet on Friday, Shahpar said that more than 821,000 doses had been reported administered over the previous day’s total, including...

www.cnn.com

Public Healthkelo.com

U.S. administers 353.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines – CDC

(Reuters) – The United States has administered 353,205,544 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Wednesday morning and distributed 409,566,315 doses, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. Those figures are up from the 352,550,944 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug....
Women's HealthPosted by
AFP

US health authorities urge pregnant women to get Covid vaccine

US health authorities urged pregnant women on Wednesday to get inoculated against Covid-19, arguing that the data demonstrates they do not increase the risk of miscarriage. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said the agency "encourages all pregnant people or people who are thinking about becoming pregnant and those breastfeeding to get vaccinated to protect themselves from Covid-19." "The vaccines are safe and effective, and it has never been more urgent to increase vaccinations as we face the highly transmissible Delta variant and see severe outcomes from Covid-19 among unvaccinated pregnant people," Walensky said. According to a recent study, only one in four pregnant women has received at least a first dose of a Covid vaccine.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to urge Americans in hurricane-prone states to get COVID-19 shots

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden planned on Tuesday to urge Americans in hurricane-prone states to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to protect them in case they have to evacuate from their homes, a White House official said. The spread of coronavirus has been particularly severe in the southeastern United...
IndustryCapital Journal

Pfizer CEO did get COVID-19 vaccine

The CEO of Pfizer posted a photo of himself getting the second shot of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 10. But an Aug. 5 tweet from Newsmax reporter Emerald Robinson misleadingly suggested he isn’t vaccinated. She updated the tweet hours later, acknowledging the CEO’s post — but after her claim had spread, uncorrected, on other social media.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Fully vaccinated man dies of Covid in West Virginia

A man who was fully vaccinated against coronavirus has passed away in West Virginia, health department officials have said. The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department said the “breakthrough infection” led to the death of a 76-year-old man with an underlying health condition. WSAZ reported that the man died of complications of the...

