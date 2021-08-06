What We Learned From The Trailer For “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

One could say this comes as a shock, or it could be a reminder that those people we’ve looked up to and enjoyed on-screen will one day be gone. Markie Post was by far one of the favorite actresses of her time and one role that quite a few people will remember her for is as Christine Sullivan on Night Court. The amusing thing about her career is that she was an accomplished actress before Night Court even came along, and had starred in a number of movies and shows that a lot of people might not even remember. But for one reason or another, her role on the show managed to strike a chord with a lot of people who would eventually think of Night Court every time they saw her. some might think that this is kind of sad or even disrespectful, but the fact is that a lot of actors have a breakout role that will end up defining their career, while others will be known for many different roles throughout the years. To state that she lived a life worth remembering is definitely fair.