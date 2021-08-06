Cancel
What We Learned From The Trailer For “Impeachment: American Crime Story”

By Laura Falin
TVOvermind
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe just got our first peek at Monica Lewinsky in “Impeachment: American Crime Story.” OK, actually all we saw was her back as she is walking through the White House holding what appears to be a present for the president. Ominous music plays in the background, and the trailer ends with one line of dialogue from President Clinton’s secretary, “Mr. President, Ms. Lewinsky’s here to see you.” It almost makes you want to yell, “Don’t go in there, Monica!” as though this were a horror movie instead of a ripped-from-the-headlines true-crime show.

