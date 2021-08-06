Cancel
Dubuque Man Charged in Woman’s July Murder

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Dubuque, IA) — A Dubuque man is now charged with the death of a woman in mid-July.

Officers say 60-year-old Mark Fishler was arrested Thursday and charged with the murder of 80-year-old Berniece Williamson. Her body was found in home July 15th. An autopsy determined that Williamson died of blunt force trauma to the head. Investigators say they used traffic camera footage and surveillance video to connect Fishler to the crime.

He’s currently jailed on an unrelated charge.

