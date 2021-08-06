LULAC Asks Secretary of State to Offer Elections Ballots in Other Languages

(Des Moines, IA) — A group that advocates for the civil rights of Hispanics is asking Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate to offer documents related to voting that are translated into other languages. LULAC Iowa’s Joe Henry says thousands of Iowa citizens have been denied their right to have election material, including the ballot, in other languages.

Under federal guidelines, Tama County offers voting materials in the Meskwaki language and Buena Vista County has translated documents in Spanish. LULAC has filed a formal request, asking the secretary of state to allow voting materials be made available statewide in Spanish, Burmese and other languages.

The Iowa Secretary of State’s office previously allowed translated voting materials throughout the state, but changed the practice in 2008 due to the “English Only” law.