DANIELSVILLE - Harvey Paul Bond, 83, Danielsville, passed away on Monday, August 2, 2021 at the Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. Mr. Bond was born in Ila on January 5, 1938, son of the late William Ezra Bond and the late Leila Haggard Bond. He was a rural mail carrier having worked for the United States Postal Service. Mr. Bond was also a United States Navy veteran having served during the Korean Conflict and was a member of the John H. Jones Masonic Lodge in Danielsville, where he formerly served as master. He was also a member of the Danielsville Baptist Church having served as Sunday School director and deacon.