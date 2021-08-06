Farmers kept cows close in Bronze Age China
Meat and dairy played a more significant role in human diets in Bronze Age China than previously thought, a new study shows. The movements of ancient crop and animal domesticates across prehistoric Eurasia are well-documented in the archaeological record. What is less well understood: How Bronze Age farmers and herders incorporated newly introduced domesticates—like cows from southwestern Asia—into their long-standing animal husbandry and culinary traditions.www.futurity.org
