Farmers kept cows close in Bronze Age China

By Talia Ogliore-WUSTL
Futurity
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMeat and dairy played a more significant role in human diets in Bronze Age China than previously thought, a new study shows. The movements of ancient crop and animal domesticates across prehistoric Eurasia are well-documented in the archaeological record. What is less well understood: How Bronze Age farmers and herders incorporated newly introduced domesticates—like cows from southwestern Asia—into their long-standing animal husbandry and culinary traditions.

Bronze Age#Animal Husbandry#Central China#Scientific Reports#Washington University#Eurasian
Bronze Age farmers gave preferential treatment to cows over domesticated sheep, goats

