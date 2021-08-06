Sail On The Lake Of The Ozarks On A Candlelight Dinner Cruise In Missouri
We have no shortage of unique destinations for a delicious, memorable meal. Add a breathtaking sunset to the mix, and you’re pretty much guaranteed an unforgettable experience. Now imagine you’re aboard a candlelight dinner cruise in Missouri, sailing along the Lake of the Ozarks. Can you think of a better way to spend a Saturday evening?
Climb aboard a boat with Celebration Cruises in Lake Ozark for one of its scenic sails along the Lake of the Ozarks.
Celebration Cruises offers narrated cruises, evening cruises, and the popular candelight dinner cruise, which only sails on Saturday evenings.
The candlelight dinner cruise boards at 5:30 p.m., which means you'll likely be treated to a breathtaking sunset as you dine on an upscale meal.
However, only one thing can rival the views as you meander down the lake, and that's the food that awaits. You have several meal options, including vegetable lasagna for vegetarians.
If you're up for a meaty meal, opt for the prime rib, the surf and turf, or the seafood stuffed chicken breast.
All entrees come with a freshly-made salad, seasoned potatoes, and fresh vegetables. Dinner is capped off with a decadent slice of cheesecake.
Bringing the kiddos along? Kids 10 and under can have a kid-friendly meal that's packed with such favorites as chicken tenders and mac and cheese, topped off with a brownie.
You'll definitely want to bring along your camera for your dinner cruise.
The candelight dinner cruise begins boarding at 5:30 p.m, departs at 6 p.m., and returns at 8 p.m.
Stop by the official website of Celebration Cruises for more information, including to book your candlelight dinner cruise. Or, go here for Facebook.
Have you ever been on Celebration Cruises’ candelight dinner cruise in Missouri? Share your experience in the comments! Next time you’re in the mood for a leisurely drive, set off on the Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway , a gorgeous 24-mile drive.
