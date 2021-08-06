Cancel
Daily Media: Daphne Groeneveld Signs With The Lions, And 31 More Moves To Peruse

By Freya Drohan
fashionweekdaily.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations of the week. 1. The Lions is now representing Daphne Groeneveld. 2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas is now global ambassador for Bvlgari. 3. Giovanni Audiffredi, editor in chief at GQ Italia, is leaving the magazine. 4. PJ Gach is now contributing...

