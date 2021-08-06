Cancel
LITTERELLY SPEAKING: Return to covering games, practices provides excitement

By Austin Litterell
Express-Star
Express-Star
 5 days ago
Austin Litterell

Sports for schools in Oklahoma are almost completely back.

Regular seasons for teams in Oklahoma begin in just a few days, and those seasons include schools across the area. Chickasha softball begins the season Monday, and Chickasha volleyball begins the season Tuesday.

The return of sports is always a welcoming experience for me after a summer break without many games to cover, other than summer league games that take place. One of the more exciting feelings in this job is being able to get out to cover games, especially the first games.

On Tuesday, I am planning on being at two football practices and a softball games. I cannot wait because I just really enjoy getting out and about.

Being able to get to my first game after the summer break is like a breath of fresh air, especially after these past couple of years. In 2020, there was a question about sports even happening at all after getting canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

That taught me to not take covering games for granted because that privilege can get taken away at the drop of the hat. So when I find myself out at my first game of the entire athletic year this next week, I am going to enjoy it.

I am going to take a second to just breathe and relax for a second to realize how lucky I am to be able to be out covering a game at all. I am going to appreciate the privilege more than I have in the past.

I realize that games might not happen because of COVID-19, just like last year. I hope that is not the case, and I hope everyone manages to stay healthy. Health needs to continue to be the main focus.

As we go forward in this difficult time, I will continue to provide the best possible coverage I can, but I also welcome any stats or results that coaches want to send me. I am not opposed to help.

After saying all of that, I am truly excited about the upcoming athletic seasons and look forward to covering as many games and teams as I possibly can in the safest way possible.

Express-Star

Express-Star

Chickasha, OK
