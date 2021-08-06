Cancel
Which rom do you prefer, Xiaomi.eu or Pixel Plus UI or Pixel Experience?

 5 days ago

I have xiaomi.eu but those pixel roms also attract my attention, what do you think? Which ones feel better and have had better experiences?. Personally have xiaomi.eu. AOSP ROMS feel a bit barebones if the device already supports that version of Android.

Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro Specs: An Early Official List

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google is going to save a lot of the details of its Pixel 6 line until they get closer to launch in a few months, but with today’s early tease, we’re able to start putting together a small, confirmed specs list. We know display sizes and refresh rates for the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, what to expect for battery life, the camera make-up, and of course, the new processor.
Cell Phonesausdroid.net

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are finally official

Given the release schedule that Google normally keeps and the volume of leaks, it shouldn’t surprise anyone we’re getting a new Pixel. Two to be more accurate, the Pixel 6 and the Pixel 6 Pro are both set for release soon. What this has prompted is a release of a pile of information from Google about the devices.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Cons of switching to Xiaomi.EU from China Rom?

And I should format and loose everything without a proof? Maybe someone of you could record a video test of the following apps opening: WhatsApp, Tapatalk. Hello, I was wondering if it's mandatory to format (from Stock V12.5.6.0.RKAEUXM to Xiaomi.EU) ?
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Google Tensor announced, Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro confirmed

New Pixel phones are expected to be revealed later this year. There’s the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL. Earlier, we were calling the higher-specced smartphone as Pixel 6 Pro but looks like Google is sticking to the XL monicker. This is the fifth year the tech giant is releasing the Pixel phone series. Ever year, Google introduces a new technology. For this year, it will be the Google Tensor. It’s only one but we can expect more information will be revealed in the coming days.
Cell PhonesAndroid Authority

Poll: What do you think of the Pixel 6 so far?

Google has finally confirmed the existence of the Pixel 6, and it’s already proving to be a conversation-starter — if not always for the right reasons. There’s little doubt that it’s a significant upgrade over the Pixel 5 and past models. This is a premium design with matching leaps forward in camera and display technology. And while most specs are (officially) unknown, the Google Tensor chip at the heart of the Pixel 6 is already poised to deliver performance boosts you just won’t find on rival Android devices. Google isn’t just catching up — it’s promising an experience you won’t get elsewhere.
Cell Phoneswccftech.com

Download Official Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Wallpapers From Here

With Google having officially announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, you can rest assure that these newer models will arrive with fresh wallpapers to give the handsets an aesthetics uplift. Well, if you are tired of rocking the same old wallpaper on your own device, you can download these official wallpapers and breath new life into your smartphone.
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro: Which are You Leaning Towards?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. When it comes to Google Pixel phones, because Google typically releases two almost-identical phones that only differ in size, I often gravitate towards the smaller of the two. You know, because giant whale phones are kind of a pain in the ass to use. However, with the release of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google isn’t exactly giving us that same set of size options.
Cell Phones9to5Google

Which color of Pixel 6 do you like the most? [Poll]

Yesterday, Google took the wraps off of its fall smartphones, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, offering each in three colorways. Now that we’ve seen official renders of the Pixel 6 series, what’s your favorite color?. Having been leaked since early in the year, including in renders that weren’t...
Cell PhonesEngadget

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will use AI everywhere

Smartphone launch season is typically in the fall, but Google has unexpectedly early news to share today. The company just announced that not only is the Pixel 6 coming this fall, but it’ll feature the very first system-on-chip designed by Google. The chip is called Tensor and it leverages the company’s AI expertise to enable more powerful and better integrated machine learning on devices. At a demo event to show off Tensor’s prowess, I was able to check out the Pixel 6 with the company’s chief of hardware Rick Osterloh. I wasn’t allowed to take pictures or video, and Google hasn’t shared all of the phones’ specs, but I can tell you about a few new features.
Android Police

The Pixel 6 is already on the Google Store, but you can't buy it yet

For the last few years, Google has thrown caution to the wind and released details about its upcoming Pixel phones months ahead of time. Of course, it's usually little more than a confirmation of rumors. Google sure confirmed a lot of Pixel 6 rumors today, offering a pretty good look at the next Google phone. You can even head over to the Google Store right now to salivate over the phones, but you can't buy one yet.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Are you excited for Google’s Pixel 6 and 6 Pro?

Essentially saying “screw you” to leakers, this past weekend, Google officially unveiled its Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, promising to drop more information about the smartphones this fall. Although, it’s worth noting that Jon Prosser leaked the design of both upcoming smartphones several months ago. While we know what the...
Cell Phonesgsmarena.com

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's availability details confirmed

Google officially confirmed the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro's existence yesterday and gave us an early look at the duo while also revealing a few features. And, while Google hasn't announced the Pixel 6 lineup's pricing yet, the Internet search giant has confirmed the availability of the two phones in eight countries: Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, the UK, and the US.
Android Police

The Pixel 5 makes me wish for a Pixel 6 Mini

I may be one of a small minority of Android and Pixel enthusiasts who really love the Pixel 5. In my opinion, it was the perfect Google phone for 2020, excellent without being too expensive. But putting aside the processor, camera, display, and software, the one factor that made me properly love the Pixel 5 was its size. It's just right, and I'm feeling reluctant to move back to a larger phone.
Cell Phonesxda-developers

Are you getting the new Pixel 6?

This is for those that have the current pixel 5. Now that the specifications for the pixel 6 have been released, are you thinking of getting it or keeping the existing pixel 5?. I'm not a fan of the larger size of the pixel 6. Also if the rumor price...
Cell PhonesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Pixel 6 pricing will be in the upper segment, Pixel 6 Pro expensive

After the Pixel 5a, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 6 series. The lineup will consist of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro aka Pixel 6 XL. The phones will run on Google Tensor– the tech giant’s very own mobile platform. So much has been said about the Pixel 6 series and we know more will be revealed until the big launch. The Google Pixel 6 XL may feature a 5X ultra tele camera. The devices were listed in an Android developer form.
Cell PhonesComputerworld

Podcast: Google makes its own chip for the Pixel 6, plus how to make hybrid work successful

Google announced that its new system on a chip, called Tensor, will power the upcoming the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro phones. Google says Tensor will improve the Pixel's camera system and its speech recognition abilities, among other things. The company's shift away from Qualcomm to Tensor follows Apple's path of making its own silicon. Macworld executive editor Michael Simon and Computerworld executive editor Ken Mingis join Juliet to discuss what this shift means for Google, and how the Pixel 6 will compare to the iPhone 13. Then, Computerworld managing editor for features Val Potter and writer Charlotte Trueman will join the show to explain how to intentionally create a successful hybrid work environment. As companies in some parts of the world craft plans to return to the office, the majority say they will permit hybrid work in some capacity. While companies are now used to employees working remotely, fostering an intentionally hybrid-first work is another strategy entirely. Val, Charlotte and Juliet will discuss how to successfully implement a hybrid-first policy and the consequences of waiting too long to do so.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

Android 12 Beta 3.1 Includes 'Ongoing Call' Chip and New Notifications

The current Android 12 beta is rolling out a redesign to its notifications and Quick Settings, as well as an “ongoing call” notice in the Phone app. The notice, or "chip," as it’s being referred to, is a pill-shaped sign that appears at the top of a phone’s display during a call. The differently colored chip has a phone icon on it with the time displayed alongside it to indicate the length of the current call.

