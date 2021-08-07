Montville man gets 120 years in psych clinic for grandparents' deaths

A 20-year-old man has been committed to 120 years in a state psychiatric hospital for stabbing his grandparents to death in their Connecticut home in 2019.

A three-judge panel on Thursday ordered Marcus Fisher to remain at the maximum-security area of Middletown’s Whiting Forensic Hospital.

The judges ruled in June that Fisher was not guilty by reason of insanity in his grandparents’ deaths. Seventy-seven-year-old Gertrude Piscezek and her 76-year-old husband, John, were stabbed and beaten to death in their Uncasville home on Jan. 28, 2019. Fisher had reportedly told dispatchers that they had been stabbed and that he had been there for "the event" and that they were his grandparents.

Fisher was charged with their murders. Fisher's attorney said he wished Fisher had gotten mental health treatment before the killings.

